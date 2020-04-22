SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 13.8% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,993,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,140. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.36.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

