SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stock Position Raised by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,797,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 296,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 158,682 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 709.1% in the 4th quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 140,538 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,670,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 439,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,582,000 after buying an additional 76,523 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 246,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,908. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.15. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $59.55.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.