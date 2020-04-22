Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $11.25 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,564 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 10.7% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,192. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.41. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $102.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.