Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $2.53 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.4% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $15,523,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.0% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 162,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 72,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,967,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,497,420. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.92. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

