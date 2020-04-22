Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $758,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.92. 1,196,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

