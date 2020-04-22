Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Invests $482,000 in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 391.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

NASDAQ MCHI traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.95. 1,617,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,307,046. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $67.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.77.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

