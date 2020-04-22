Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Invests $6.05 Million in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 223,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,000. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises about 5.8% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,076,000 after acquiring an additional 388,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,158,000 after acquiring an additional 172,582 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,444,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,028,000 after acquiring an additional 510,652 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,714,000 after acquiring an additional 215,752 shares during the period.

PTLC stock remained flat at $$26.99 on Wednesday. 313,064 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66.

