Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. Biogen accounts for about 2.0% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $716,195,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,223,000 after purchasing an additional 633,249 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,356,028,000 after acquiring an additional 348,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 400,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,864,000 after acquiring an additional 292,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,268,000 after acquiring an additional 225,925 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock traded down $31.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,648,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.14. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The company has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.88.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.