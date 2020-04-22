Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Purchases 3,430 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.5% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

ACN stock traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,313. The firm has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.07. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.26, for a total transaction of $525,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,913,264.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,957 shares of company stock worth $4,549,366 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.