Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 12,742 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,742 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

VTI traded up $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.05. 445,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,150,545. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.35 and a 200 day moving average of $154.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

