Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 2,495 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,215 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.2% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, reaching $131.59. 6,480,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,835,248. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 over the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

