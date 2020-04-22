Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 56,922 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,922 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 2.3% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.49. 93,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,946. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3374 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

