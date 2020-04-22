Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) is Real Estate Management Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Real Estate Management Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Spirit Realty Capital accounts for approximately 4.3% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 300,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Shares of NYSE SRC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.96. 1,473,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.80. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $54.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 33.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

In other news, CEO Jackson Hsieh acquired 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $298,962.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 255,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,498,758.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Young acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,118.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

