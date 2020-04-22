Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STND traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550. Standard AVB Financial has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $31.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard AVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Standard AVB Financial by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Standard AVB Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 15,211 shares during the last quarter.

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank, PaSB that provides various banking products and services. The company offers savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, individual retirement, demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

