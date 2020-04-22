Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives GBX 590 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 575.56 ($7.57).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STAN. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.18) price target (down from GBX 870 ($11.44)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.49) price objective (up from GBX 250 ($3.29)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Standard Chartered stock traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 382.80 ($5.04). 10,633,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 453.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 623.23. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 390 ($5.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.07. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

In other news, insider Bill Winters sold 22,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.91), for a total value of £101,958.92 ($134,121.18).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

