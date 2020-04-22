Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Boosted by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus decreased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

SBUX stock traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 827,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,095,208. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

