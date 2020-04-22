Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX traded down $2.60 on Tuesday, reaching $72.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,339,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,760,197. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.27. The company has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

