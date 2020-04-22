Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SBUX traded down $2.60 on Tuesday, reaching $72.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,339,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,760,197. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.27. The company has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.
In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.89.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.