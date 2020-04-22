Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lifted by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,701 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.6% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.89.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,339,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,760,197. The stock has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.27. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

