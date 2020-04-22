Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Raised by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 3.9% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.72. 10,339,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,760,197. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

