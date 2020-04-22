Stealth Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $1,708.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Over the last week, Stealth has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004103 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001290 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001223 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00052626 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stealth

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 35,477,466 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

