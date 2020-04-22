Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $294.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $296.00 to $294.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.88.

BIIB traded down $31.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.01. 6,470,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $308.14 and its 200 day moving average is $294.14. Biogen has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 32.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

