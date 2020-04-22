Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Stitch Fix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of SFIX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,945. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 3.02. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $62,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J William Gurley bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $15,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 944,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,210.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,625,000 and sold 84,503 shares valued at $2,242,558. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,359,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,532,000 after purchasing an additional 983,001 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,724,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,228,000 after acquiring an additional 241,532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,808,000 after acquiring an additional 69,428 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,006,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,816,000 after acquiring an additional 129,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 184,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.