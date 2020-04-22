Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 18,064 call options on the company. This is an increase of 670% compared to the average volume of 2,345 call options.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,214,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,669. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Novartis has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The company has a market capitalization of $205.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVS. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Novartis by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.03.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

