Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,608 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 630% compared to the average volume of 631 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.45.

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $95.64. The company had a trading volume of 855,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,910. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,195.50 and a beta of 0.63. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.71 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $802,653.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,254.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $711,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,602,183.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,384 shares of company stock worth $13,276,442 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Five9 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 804,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,490,000 after acquiring an additional 615,396 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 536,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,013,000.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

