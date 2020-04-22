Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,920 call options on the company. This is an increase of 431% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,201,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,019,000 after acquiring an additional 602,857 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,810,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,802,000 after acquiring an additional 597,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after acquiring an additional 498,407 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,223,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,516,000 after acquiring an additional 235,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 377,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 228,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEQP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,427,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,727. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

