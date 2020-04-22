Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 11,849 call options on the company. This is an increase of 580% compared to the average daily volume of 1,742 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EURN shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NYSE:EURN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.74. 4,181,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,207. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.55. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Euronav had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth $94,043,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth $51,800,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Euronav by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,552,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,811 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Euronav by 260.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronav by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,104,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,960 shares in the last quarter. 37.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

