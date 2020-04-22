Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,361 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,611% compared to the typical daily volume of 138 call options.

Shares of NTGR traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.02. 903,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.29 million, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75. NetGear has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $36.87.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $252.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 million. NetGear had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NetGear will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTGR shares. BWS Financial upgraded shares of NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NetGear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 8,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $221,442.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $66,660.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,526.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,903 shares of company stock worth $455,599 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,011,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,737,000 after purchasing an additional 561,500 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 967,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 355,106 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear during the fourth quarter worth $7,312,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 389,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 253,102 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 30.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 779,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,812,000 after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

