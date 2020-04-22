Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 24,062 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 240% compared to the average daily volume of 7,077 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Novavax from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Novavax from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Novavax from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.97.

Get Novavax alerts:

NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,470,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,325,493. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. Novavax has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $26.34.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Novavax by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Novavax by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.