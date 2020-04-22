Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Huazhu Group Call Options (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 17,351 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,140% compared to the average volume of 1,399 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. China International Capital upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.68.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Huazhu Group stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 66,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,074. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Huazhu Group’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Huazhu Group by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.