Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 105,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,489. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.40. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. Stora Enso Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

