Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Sells 7,537 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,537 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.76. 22,139,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,496,889. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.