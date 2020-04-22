Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Shares Gap Down to $2.54

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.69, but opened at $2.54. Summit Wireless Technologies shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 19,878 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 723.53% and a negative return on equity of 783.49%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 9.72% of Summit Wireless Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems.

