SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Shares Down 2.8%

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.74, 14,829 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 918,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

SXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $253.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $397.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.20 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 2,625.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,368,564 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,216,000 after purchasing an additional 312,081 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,772,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

