SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Shares Down 2.8%

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.74, 14,829 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 918,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.
SXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $253.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 2,625.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,368,564 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,216,000 after purchasing an additional 312,081 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,772,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SunCoke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SXC)
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
Featured Article: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.