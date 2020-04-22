SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Lowered to $10.50 at Credit Suisse Group

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of SunPower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunPower has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.78.

Shares of SunPower stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.38. 1,432,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,441,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SunPower has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.50 and a beta of 2.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.05 million. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 5,084 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $42,095.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,763 shares in the company, valued at $378,917.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 12,928 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $117,515.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,591.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,744,653 shares of company stock valued at $22,874,355 and sold 59,577 shares valued at $535,321. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SunPower by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

