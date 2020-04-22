Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,377 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 22.7% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 27.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,205,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,179,000 after purchasing an additional 262,386 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,452 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $44,215.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 208,335 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $3,754,196.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,098,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,828,897.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,882 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,982 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,610. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.08. Sunrun Inc has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $243.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.07%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

