SunTrust Banks Boosts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $110.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on W. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra lowered shares of Wayfair to a sell rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.00.

NYSE W traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $96.37. 2,380,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,627,820. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.14. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $166.40.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.42) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $494,564.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,258,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $236,660.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,019,617 shares of company stock worth $24,616,292. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

