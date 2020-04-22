SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Shares Gap Up to $1.13

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.31, but opened at $1.13. SuperCom shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 31,448 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPCB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SuperCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lowered SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.45% of SuperCom worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

