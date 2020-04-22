SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Shares Gap Up to $1.13

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.31, but opened at $1.13. SuperCom shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 31,448 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPCB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SuperCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lowered SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65.
SuperCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCB)
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.