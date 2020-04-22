Swing (SWING) Market Cap Hits $171,154.34

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Swing coin can now be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000531 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Swing has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar. Swing has a total market cap of $171,154.34 and $14.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002120 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Swing

Swing is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,545,269 coins.

Swing Coin Trading

Swing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

