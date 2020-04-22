Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYF. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

SYF traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,955,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,121,577. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 42,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2,112.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 871,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after acquiring an additional 118,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 422,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 38,341 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

