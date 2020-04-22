SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Increased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.10% of SYSCO worth $22,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 17.2% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 193,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after buying an additional 28,417 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 12.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SYSCO by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 249,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in SYSCO by 6.0% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in SYSCO by 42.2% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.35. 4,983,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,174,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.71.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.45.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

