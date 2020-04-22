Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Lifted by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,895 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Target by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Target by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,946,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.84. 2,928,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,144,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.62. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

