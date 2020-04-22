Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.0% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Target by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,946,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $106.90. 4,518,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,428. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.61. The company has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

