Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) Trading Down 13.4%

Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TRNX)’s stock price fell 13.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27, 48,691,397 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 103,815,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Taronis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.
Taronis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRNX)
Taronis Technologies, Inc, a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses.
