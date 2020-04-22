Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) Trading Down 13.4%

Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TRNX)’s stock price fell 13.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27, 48,691,397 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 103,815,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Taronis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taronis Technologies by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 62,122 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Taronis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Taronis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Taronis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRNX)

Taronis Technologies, Inc, a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses.

