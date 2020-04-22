Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.
Teck Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years. Teck Resources has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.
NYSE TECK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.27. 277,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,323,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.55. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59.
Several brokerages have commented on TECK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
