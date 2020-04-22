Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Teck Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years. Teck Resources has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

NYSE TECK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.27. 277,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,323,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.55. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TECK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

