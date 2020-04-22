Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Gap Up to $4.19

Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.57, but opened at $4.19. Teekay shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 335,275 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $394.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $455.41 million during the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TK. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teekay by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75,328 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay in the third quarter worth about $192,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Teekay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teekay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

