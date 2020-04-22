Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives $8.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Telefonica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

TEF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.44. 732,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,845. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. Telefonica has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefonica had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Telefonica will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonica during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,142,000. grace capital acquired a new position in Telefonica during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Telefonica by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Telefonica by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Telefonica by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

