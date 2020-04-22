The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.6% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,805.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $45.60. 1,149,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,412,156. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

