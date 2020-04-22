The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Announces Earnings Results

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average of $53.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

