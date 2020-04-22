TheStreet Downgrades Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Shares of NDLS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 273,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,852. The firm has a market cap of $225.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.00 and a beta of 0.73. Noodles & Co has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in Noodles & Co by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,570,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 787,859 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 981,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 201,785 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 32,039 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

