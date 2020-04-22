Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.02

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.02 and traded as high as $60.00. Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 1,022,548 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 million and a P/E ratio of -11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile (LON:TILS)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

